POLL | Who did the vosho better? Juju vs Cyril Ramaphosa
The battle of the vosho between President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema has definitely set the tone for the sixth parliament - it's going to be lit!
Ramaphosa left South Africans in stitches on Sunday after a video of him doing the vosho went viral.
Ramaphosa was on stage with musician Holly Rey and was backed by deputy president David Mabuza.
Julius Malema couldn't contain his excitement when EFF party members were called to the front of the National Assembly to be sworn in as MPs on Wednesday. He walked towards the microphone and did the vosho, before settling into position for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to swear him in. EDIT: DEEPA KESA Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Malema did his vosho in parliament while his party's MPs were being sworn in on May 22.
Some even hailed him a man of his word, keeping his promise that he and his party members would enter parliament doing the vosho.