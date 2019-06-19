News

Soldier goes AWOL from his duties as councillor

SANDF says it is working on removing Thamsanqa Hoza from its employ

By Soyiso Maliti - 19 June 2019

An ANC councillor, who also serves in the South African National Defence Force, has been accused of continuing to draw his council salary despite being absent without leave for several months from municipal duties.

