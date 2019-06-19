Surf-ski firm loses a wealth of history
Twenty six employees at Fenn Kayaks, an East London-based leading manufacturer of ocean racing skis, kayaks and paddles, which mostly sells to the international market, face an uncertain future, after their factory was totally razed by fire on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .