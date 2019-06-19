WATCH | Fish & chip shop sells Ramaphosa Special after Cyril's surprise visit

Shop owner Justino Ferreira said it was an emotional day. "I'm getting emotional, it was my late dad's store," he said. "He was born in Madeira, very poor and came to Cape Town to look for his father.

"He started working in a takeaway and actually slept in the store. He was living in District Six. In 1956 he managed to partner up with someone and they were able to start the business," he said.

Ferreira, who has worked in the shop since he was five, said Palace Fisheries is the only wood-fired fishery in the city.

"I used to pack out all the rolls in the window and those used to sell out so quickly. We were one of the only fisheries in the area back then so it was extremely busy," he said.

Times had become harder, however. "Things have been really quiet for us in Salt River so this is really a blessing. We are overwhelmed and honoured that the president came to pay us a visit. It's really incredible."