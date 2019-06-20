Five armed men rob East London store
Five heavily-armed robbers stormed PEP store at Vincent's Balfour Park Mall on Thursday afternoon and emptied the store of cellphones.
Five heavily-armed robbers stormed PEP store at Vincent's Balfour Park Mall on Thursday afternoon and emptied the store of cellphones.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .