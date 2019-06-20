WATCH | Court grants fraud-accused Nonxuba bail of R50,000
Controversial Eastern Cape lawyer Zuko Nonxuba, who is facing fresh charges of fraud amounting to R45m, was granted R50000 bail by the Zwelitsha magistrate's court on Thursday.
