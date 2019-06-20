Eskom correct to disconnect Tsolo resident’s supply
Eskom was well within its rights to disconnect a Tsolo property that had been illegally connected to the grid, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled. The Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday overturned a Mthatha high court judgment which had ordered the power utility to reconnect NomaJapan Masinda’s home to the grid in 2017.
