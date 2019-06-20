Fraud accused lawyer released on bail

Troubled Eastern Cape lawyer Zuko Nonxuba made a brief appearance at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday over three counts of fraud worth R45m.

Nonxuba, stands accused of defrauding the Eastern Cape health department by claiming for non-existing cases of medical negligence.

Magistrate Eras Venter granted the Johannesburg-based lawyer bail of R50 000.

His co-accused, Nzimeni Deda, was granted bail of R3000.

Nonxuba has a similar case pending at the Mthatha High Court involving R30m he allegedly claimed for two children. He was arrested in February by the Hawks. That case was postponed to October 8.