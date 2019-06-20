News

Fraud accused lawyer released on bail

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 20 June 2019
Attorney Zuko Nonxuba at his bail hearing before Magistrate Eras Venter. The Johannesburg-based lawyer was granted bail of R50 000.
Attorney Zuko Nonxuba at his bail hearing before Magistrate Eras Venter. The Johannesburg-based lawyer was granted bail of R50 000.
Image: MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI

Troubled Eastern Cape lawyer Zuko Nonxuba made a brief appearance at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday over three counts of fraud worth R45m.

Nonxuba, stands accused of defrauding the Eastern Cape health department by claiming for non-existing cases of medical negligence.

Magistrate Eras Venter granted the Johannesburg-based lawyer bail of R50 000.

His co-accused, Nzimeni Deda, was granted bail of R3000.

Nonxuba has a similar case pending at the Mthatha High Court involving R30m he allegedly claimed for two children. He was arrested in February by the Hawks. That case was postponed to October 8.

Court stop R39m payments to controversial EC lawyer Zuko Nonxuba amid fraud investigation

More arrests are expected in the multi-million legal-medico fraud case that involves prominent Eastern Cape lawyer Zuko Nonxuba.
News
3 months ago

Lawyer arrested on charges of defrauding clients

Controversial Eastern Cape attorney Mzwandile Bobotyana has spent the weekend in jail after he was arrested on Friday on allegations of defrauding a ...
News
4 months ago

Health on brink of collapse ‘due to fraud’

Massive medico-legal claims and unsettled legal bills have brought the health department to the brink of collapse.
News
4 months ago

Net closes on medical claim swindlers

The net is closing in on controversial lawyers who are allegedly swindling hundreds of millions from the Eastern Cape department of health and the ...
News
8 months ago

Greedy lawyer admits R4m overcharge

Controversial attorney Zuko Nonxuba has effectively conceded in court that he overcharged a severely disabled client to the tune of over R4-million, ...
News
1 year ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Black contractors protest against being excluded from contracts
Nonxuba arriving at the Zwelitsha Magustrate’s Court
X