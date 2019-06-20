News

Petrol price hikes and rising food prices push up cost of living

By timeslive - 20 June 2019
Petrol price rises are hitting households hard, as are above-inflation rises in basic foods.
Petrol price rises are hitting households hard, as are above-inflation rises in basic foods.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Sharp increases in the price of basic foodstuffs such as maize meal and tinned fish, allied with the soaring fuel price and municipal charges, are reflected in the latest consumer price index (CPI).

Annual consumer inflation was 4.5% in May 2019, compared with 4.4% in April.

Prices increased by 0.3% on average in May, said Statistics SA.

This was mainly driven by a 3.3% rise in fuel prices. The price per litre of inland 95-octane petrol was R16.67 in May and diesel was R16.40. Fuel prices have increased by 11.6% in the past 12 months.

A noticeable trend over 2019 has been the uptick in the prices of some basic foodstuffs, StatsSA noted.

Petrol price expected to drop substantially come month end, says AA

South African motorists can finally look forward to some much-needed relief
News
5 days ago

Of the 34 products in the CPI basket that comprise the minimum food requirements for poverty analysis, 20 registered an annual increase above the 3.2% inflation rate recorded for food and non-alcoholic beverages in May. Among these, 11 showed an increase above the monthly 0.3% rise for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Maize meal increased by 11.4% this year between January and May, and by 1.4% over    April and May.

In May, annual inflation for tinned fish (excluding tuna) was 7.4%, and monthly prices were up by 1%.

Mageu prices climbed by 8.5% (annual) and 0.6% (monthly) and cooking oil prices rose by 7.3% (annual) and 1.4% (monthly).

Fruit juice and potatoes both increased by 7.7% annually, with fruit juice registering a monthly rise of 2.7% and potatoes 0.7%.

Canned fizzy drink prices increased by 8.9% since May 2018, and by 1% from April this year.

Housing and utilities increased by 4.5% year-on-year.

Transport increased by 7.1% year-on-year (mainly due to fuel), by 1% month-on-month, and contributed 0.1 of a percentage point to the total month-on-month increase of 0.3%.

More fuel price woes on the horizon as carbon tax is introduced in June

Those who were hoping for relief in June will be disappointed as the new CO2 tax and uncertain global oil prices do the cost of petrol and diesel no ...
News
1 month ago

High price to pay as petrol escalates

Ever increasing petrol prices are taking big bites out of profits in the taxi industry.
News
2 months ago

Double whammy will see petrol price soar by R1.18 a litre in April, says AA

Fresh off substantial fuel price hikes in March, South Africans should brace themselves for further increases in April.
News
3 months ago

Brace yourself for a petrol price hike of 54 c/l from May 1

The price of petrol will increase by 54c/l at midnight on Tuesday, the department of energy confirmed on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Julius Malema leads with the vosho as EFF MPs are sworn in
X