WATCH | Livestock auction a boost for emerging farmers
Four goat kids fetched a meagre R1,200 while the cheapest cow was sold for R5,000 at a livestock auction for emerging farmers in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.
Four goat kids fetched a meagre R1,200 while the cheapest cow was sold for R5,000 at a livestock auction for emerging farmers in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.