Court given no reason why the case will no longer proceed
New rape charges against paedophile Ehrlich dropped
Convicted paedophile Bruce Ehrlich is a free man. After four months in jail on multiple charges of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexual grooming and kidnapping, the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday dropped all charges against him. No explanation was given in court as to why the charges had been dropped.
