Siam Lee murder, rape accused dies before trial

The man accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Durban escort Siam Lee – Philani Ntuli – has died.

Lee was abducted in January 2017 from a Durban North house that was operating as a brothel. While the search for her spanned the province‚ the charred remains of a woman were found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover two days later.

The remains were later positively identified as the 20-year-old by her relatives and later confirmed by DNA tests.

Ntuli's lawyer, Reial Mahabeer, confirmed to DispatchLIVE that Ntuli had died on Friday morning.