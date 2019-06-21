WATCH | Ramaphosa vows to recover R14bn 'stolen' in state capture

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the Special Investigating Unit is to mount civil claims to the tune of R14bn as government seeks to claw back public money stolen through corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa made the announcement as he laid out his new administration's plans during his State of the Nation Address in parliament on last night.

Ramaphosa said his newly-elected government was determined to ensure that tax payers' money "stolen" in the last several years was returned to the public purse.