WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything

A video of a teacher dancing with his pupils has gone viral, as South Africans show love to the man and children.

Ammiel Smith is a teacher at Laerskool Vryburg who often busts out moves with his pupils.

A video shared on the school's Facebook page had more than 600,000 views at the time of publishing this article.

The pupils and teacher are dancing to a remix of DJ Cleo's Goodbye, with Smith saying that dance is a positive way to get children to enjoy themselves.

#BestTeacherEVA