Zindzi Mandela defends Naledi Pandor after chat over land storm

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor seems to have closed the book on the controversy over social media remarks concerning the contentious issue of land made by SA’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

Pandor said she had advised Mandela that she expected diplomatic conduct from her, but said Mandela could not be faulted on her position on land.

For her part, Mandela stood by Pandor after one Twitter user accused the minister of “bullying”.

Mandela said she had known Pandor for many years as one of the most genuine supporters of her mother, Winnie, when it was not popular to be one.

“In our discussion she was sympathetic and solution-specific.”