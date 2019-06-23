‘Stop watching sex’ and start businesses
Young people must form chamber to engage state
Eastern Cape legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane has implored the youth to “stop watching sex” on their cellphones and capitalise on untapped business opportunities.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.