Madiba royal clan mourns deaths of pair

Senior members of the Madiba clan – led by AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo, his uncle Western Thembuland King Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima, Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima and Nkosi Jonginyaniso Mtirara – were joined by about 1,000 mourners comforting Moshi Traditional Council head Nkosi Zululiyazongoma Mnqanqeni and his wife Nomzi Manqanqeni who were paying their last respects to their sons, Nzululwazi Mnqanqeni, 30, and his younger brother Aloyisa Mnqanqeni, 23, who were buried at Clarkbebury near Ngcobo on Saturday.

Nzululwazi was a pharmacist at St Patrick’s Hospital in Mbizana while Aloyiso was a final computer science and IT student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The brothers were involved in a car accident on the N2 between EmaXesibeni and KwaBhaca when their car collided with a truck on June 16.