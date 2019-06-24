MEC announces R15m in funding to promote budding EC filmmakers

Eastern Cape sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni has said that R15m is being set aside to create opportunities for budding filmmakers and revitalise the province’s film industry. Speaking at the launch of the annual Bantu Church of Christ National Youth Festival in New Brighton on Sunday, Nkomonye-Bayeni said Eastern Cape youth needed to use the resources provided by the government to help boost the creative industry.

