Pretoria cops look for link with EL vagrant killings
Unsolved murders of eight homeless men in East London four years ago might help police solve the killings of five Pretoria vagrants this month.
Unsolved murders of eight homeless men in East London four years ago might help police solve the killings of five Pretoria vagrants this month.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .