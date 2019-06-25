'Bafana displayed poor performance in Afcon opener,' sport minister Nathi Mthethwa

Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa has lashed Bafana Bafana for their "poor performance" against Ivory Coast at Al-Salam Stadium in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday. Mthethwa, who was recently appointed to the portfolio by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was speaking to the media at the upmarket Hilton hotel in Cairo.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.