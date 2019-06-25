Equal Education calls for Faku to be removed
Equal Education (EE) is writing to parliament demanding the removal of former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukisa Faku as chair of the national assembly’s portfolio committee on basic education. The education lobby group says the deployment of Faku, who is a convicted fraudster, is an “insult” to pupils and teachers and will make a “mockery” of legislative oversight.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .