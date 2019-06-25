KSD fumes at protest causing weekend without water
Desperate calls from ratepayers for the administration of water services to be taken away from the OR Tambo district authority and returned to the local KSD municipality are growing in and around Mthatha. Several residential areas were left without water from Friday to Monday due to a protest by OR Tambo employees.
