East London and Komani sex-for-jobs and RDP houses claims under investigation

The Commission for Gender Equality has confirmed that it is probing allegations of sex-for-jobs and sex-for-RDP-houses in Komani and Reeston in East London. This comes after DA Women’s Network (Dawn) provincial chair Georgina Faldtman wrote to the commission requesting an investigation into the allegations of sex-for-jobs in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in Komani and Reeston and claims of sex-for-RDP-houses in Nomzamo in Komani.

