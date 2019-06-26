'I have no purpose without her': Mother's emotional reaction to death of daughter Siam Lee's 'killer'

Siam Lee's mother, Nan Lee, is trying to pick up the pieces of her life, knowing she will never see justice served.

Twenty-year-old Siam was killed in January 2018 after being abducted from a brothel in Durban North where she worked.

Businessman Philani Ntuli was charged with her murder but before he could go on trial, he died from skin cancer on Friday.

"At first I was stunned when I heard Philani had died but then I became bitter," said Nan, who lives in Bloemfontein now. "He blindsided us again - that's the scam artist he was. How long did he know about his condition and didn't inform anyone?"