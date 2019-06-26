No pay for OR Tambo staff after strike lockout

More than 1,300 employees, 59 councillors and 12 traditional leaders serving in council at the OR Tambo District Municipality have not been paid their June salaries because of an ongoing strike. The strike over pay disparities, use of consultants, absorption of workers who have been on contract since 2010 and protective gear, among other demands, enters its fourth day on Wednesday.

