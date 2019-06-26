NPA boss ‘hired hitmen to kill wife’
Eastern Cape magistrate opens case against estranged husband
A senior National Prosecuting Authority official in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to kill his estranged wife, who is a top magistrate in the Eastern Cape.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.