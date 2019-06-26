UJ graduate gets 15 years in jail for gruesome murder of flatmate with a hammer

A University of Johannesburg graduate has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for stabbing and bludgeoning his flatmate to death with a hammer.

Siphamandla Gamede, 25, was sentenced by judge Mohamed Ismail in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for murder and attempting to obstruct the ends of justice. He was sentenced to an additional two years on the second charge.

Gamede killed Nkosinathi Ngema at Cherry Manor Complex in Roodepoort in January. He pleaded guilty to both charges and had been in custody since the day of his arrest on January 10 2019.

Gamede, who has a bachelor of mathematics degree, had been living with Ngema and Ngema's brother in the same flat, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.