WATCH | 300 families face forced removals from 'invaded' RDP homes in East London

By Bhongo Jacob - 26 June 2019
Tensions flared in East London on Wednesday when families illegally living in Buffalo City Metro RDP housing faced eviction
Image: Bhongo Jacob

Tensions are  at boiling point in the East Bank area following the removal of 300 families that illegally invaded houses at the Buffalo City Metro RDP housing project in the area.

Police could be seen maintaining order while people's belongings were being carried out of their homes.

The actions infuriated  community members with angry community members calling and demanding that BCM provides alternative accommodation.

This is a developing story

