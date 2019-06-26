WATCH | 300 families face forced removals from 'invaded' RDP homes in East London
Tensions are at boiling point in the East Bank area following the removal of 300 families that illegally invaded houses at the Buffalo City Metro RDP housing project in the area.
Police could be seen maintaining order while people's belongings were being carried out of their homes.
The actions infuriated community members with angry community members calling and demanding that BCM provides alternative accommodation.
This is a developing story
