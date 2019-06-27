Families forced to move to clear way for project
Mzamomhle residents uprooted from homes to enable construction
Scores of residents from Mzamomhle township in Gonubie have been left displaced and confused after they were allegedly told to move their homes to make way for a construction project.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.