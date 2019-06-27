News

Families forced to move to clear way for project

Mzamomhle residents uprooted from homes to enable construction

PREMIUM
By Madeleine Chaput - 27 June 2019

Scores of residents from Mzamomhle township in Gonubie have been left displaced and confused after they were allegedly told to move their homes to make way for a construction project.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tensions at boiling point
Silent protest at Buffalo City Metro
X