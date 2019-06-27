News

Giant pothole 'swallows' municipal bus in Port Elizabeth

By Iavan Pijoos - 27 June 2019
A bus got stuck in a large pothole in Lorraine, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday morning.
A bus got stuck in a large pothole in Lorraine, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday morning.
Image: Gustav Rautenbach

A municipal bus got stuck in a huge pothole in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday morning.

Democratic Alliance councillor in the Lorraine area, Gustav Rautenbach, said there had been a burst water pipe in the area. The tar road may have been weakened by water seeping into the asphalt and the underlying layer.

"Because the bus is heavy, it fell in. Or if there was already a pothole, the bus driver might have not seen it because if it's flooded with water you will struggle to see it," he said.

A private breakdown service towed the bus out of the hole. No one was injured.

"When they pulled him out of the hole, it seemed like the bus drove on its own. It was not like the bus suffered major damages," said Rautenbach.  

Officials from the department of water were still on the scene on Wednesday afternoon, fixing the burst pipe. The hole is expected to be filled later in the day.

Schafli Road havoc for motorists

Schafli Road, between Crossways Village and the N2 past Chintsa East, reaps a rich harvest of up to 500 damaged tyres a month, thanks to massive ...
News
5 months ago

R42m to replace roads in Mthatha

Pothole-riddled streets in Norwood, one of Mthatha’s oldest and one-time upmarket residential suburbs, are set to receive a major facelift as city ...
Politics
8 months ago

Kaysers Beach residents fix potholes

Frustrated over the delay in relaying a damaged portion of the R500 Road in Kaysers Beach, residents have started filling hundreds of potholes to ...
News
8 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Mabuyane's vision
X