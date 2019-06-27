State capture: Gigaba sat mute as Indian CEO lambasted SAA executives over Mumbai route

Mzimela said a board member at the time shared concerns "in terms of the pressure placed on the board" to make a very quick decision to terminate it. She said the recommendation was signed off by then general manager of mergers and acquisitions, Jan Blake, and her predecessor, Chris Smyth.

But the board raised various concerns.

"While it was true that Mumbai, from a point-to-point perspective, was making a loss, they were concerned that it was not the worst-performing route in the network. They couldn’t understand why there was a recommendation to close off the route, given that it was not the highest loss-making route," Mzimela said.

"They were also concerned about the recommendation being based on a code-sharing agreement with Jet Airways. They asked why only Jet Airways had been considered for code-sharing."

After Gigaba took over as minister late in 2010, a meeting was called at his Pretoria offices on January 10 2011.