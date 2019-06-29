Strong call for schools to come first
Picketers want R4.3m cut from SOPA budget to be redirected to education
While Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane delivered his maiden state of the province address (Sopa) inside the Bhisho Legislature chambers on Friday, Equal Education (EE) members staged a picket outside calling on the premier to use the R4.3m that was cut from the Sopa budget to address school infrastructure needs.
