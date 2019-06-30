News

12th whale stranding in 2019

PREMIUM
By Madeleine Chaput - 30 June 2019

Yet another whale was found stranded on Eastern Cape shores at the weekend, making this the 12th stranding in six months.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The National Arts Festival in Makhanda is in full swing.
EFF slams premier Oscar Mabuyane's state of the province address
X