12th whale stranding in 2019
Yet another whale was found stranded on Eastern Cape shores at the weekend, making this the 12th stranding in six months.
Yet another whale was found stranded on Eastern Cape shores at the weekend, making this the 12th stranding in six months.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.