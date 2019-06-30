'Hero' Aaron Motsoaledi jumps in to help bleeding passenger in Namibia

Former health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been hailed as a hero after assisting a bleeding passenger in Namibia moments before a plane took off on Friday.

SA musician Ntokozo Mahlangu, more popularly known as Shade, said he had been travelling from Namibia to SA when he witnessed Motsoaledi in action after the plane's cabin crew appeared to have failed to assist the man.

"It was totally amazing to watch him assist like that. Normally, we expect ministers to sort of fold their arms and get VIP treatment, but this was certainly not the case," he told TimesLIVE.

Mahlangu had been booked to perform at the Migration Dialogue for Southern Africa conference which was attended by ministers from various countries and hosted by Namibia.

He said the man had been suffering from a nose-bleed moments before boarding the plane.

"The man was behind me, but I had to let him skip the queue as I was still waiting for my band members. He started bleeding before he entered the plane.

"The cabin crew was all over the place and seemed like they couldn't assist. I don't know if someone alerted the minister or he decided to help," he said.

Mahlangu said he was too impressed to keep quiet about the deed.

"He [Motsoaledi] was running around like a little child. You know how windy airports can be. To watch him pick up blood-stained tissues that were blown by air was amazing - very selfless of him," he added.