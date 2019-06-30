News

Veteran striker Collins Mbesuma keen to keep on playing

By Nick Said - 30 June 2019

Veteran striker Collins Mbesuma is keen to keep on playing but says he has not yet committed to a contract extension at National First Division side Maccabi FC and appears open to offers elsewhere.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The National Arts Festival in Makhanda is in full swing.
EFF slams premier Oscar Mabuyane's state of the province address
X