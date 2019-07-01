Book published with motorists' donations sells 1,000 copies online

Meshack Mathe Bevhula took to the streets of Vosloorus to plead for help to get his book published. Just over a year later, he is thrilled to have sold 1,000 copies.

He managed to get his novel Drowning In Own Tears, published after the chief editor of Classic Age Publishers, Vukulu Maphindani, saw the widely shared picture of him standing with a placard, Sowetan reported last year.

The 29-year-old, from Giyani in Limpopo, said he was overwhelmed by the support he'd received since then.

"When I was writing the book, I had a vision and a dream that my book sells, to see people buying it and give nice reviews. It is really a dream come true," he told TimesLIVE on Monday.

Bevhula said several publishers had either turned him down or wanted him to write in a particular style, which informed his decision to stand on the street corner.

"Entering the market as a young, first-time writer was difficult because I think a lot of publishers prefer people who write in a particular way, or authors who have previously written books and that way are guaranteed to make money.

"I was hurt that no one wanted to publish my work but I was also determined to get my story published in a way that suited me. I decided to stand by the robots and ask for help, and that's where I found my publisher," said the business administration graduate.