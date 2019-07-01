WATCH | Eastern Cape towns under siege from armed-robbery syndicates
Elliotdale and Mqanduli are under siege from an armed robbery syndicate that has been hitting retail outlets for several years.
Elliotdale and Mqanduli are under siege from an armed robbery syndicate that has been hitting retail outlets for several years.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.