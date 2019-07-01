News

How would you resign? 'I'm sorry for your loss' resignation notice goes viral

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 01 July 2019
An employee used a card to notify their employer of their resignation.
Image: iStock

A Twitter user has prompted thousands of people to share their hilarious resignation stories after she shared the notice of a colleague. In a card, the employee said:  "I'm sorry for your loss. My last day at work is on the 28th of July."

The user captioned the post: "One of our team members handed in their notice like this."

It seems many people have ditched the old, formal way of notifying  their employers of their decisions to quit. 

One user shared that he, too, tendered his resignation in a card, which read: "It's me, here's my two weeks notice."

From cards to doughnuts, here's a glimpse of more reactions:

