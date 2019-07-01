New lease on life for West Bank

A total of 10 West Bank properties, including East London’s oldest hotel, will go under the hammer in the next two weeks, and smart buyers will see it as an opportunity to both revitalise the area and solve the West Bank accommodation problem.

East London’s AuctionOne owner Justin Rothbart said the sales would result in the area going back to its initial purpose: providing accommodation and trading opportunities.

“While my role is to sell, as I was strolling around the area, I could not help thinking that one, or several buyers, would grab the chance of totally revitalising the buildings.

“It is an ideal area to create smart but affordable old-fashioned boarding house accommodation for employees working in West Bank and city companies, as well as at the harbour. Several of the properties are easily convertible to small cluster homes suitable for families,” he said.

The West Bank School is an added attraction.