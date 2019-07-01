New lease on life for West Bank
A total of 10 West Bank properties, including East London’s oldest hotel, will go under the hammer in the next two weeks, and smart buyers will see it as an opportunity to both revitalise the area and solve the West Bank accommodation problem.
East London’s AuctionOne owner Justin Rothbart said the sales would result in the area going back to its initial purpose: providing accommodation and trading opportunities.
“While my role is to sell, as I was strolling around the area, I could not help thinking that one, or several buyers, would grab the chance of totally revitalising the buildings.
“It is an ideal area to create smart but affordable old-fashioned boarding house accommodation for employees working in West Bank and city companies, as well as at the harbour. Several of the properties are easily convertible to small cluster homes suitable for families,” he said.
The West Bank School is an added attraction.
The hotel has all the infrastructure, including a large kitchen and three large rooms suitable for dining rooms, that would enable it to become the service and entertainment centre.
“There are regular hints that the harbour will be soon be expanding its offer. Port employees could live in the new area, and cross the old bridge on foot, and be at the workplace in 10 minutes.”
Oceanic manager Evert van der Merwe said the hotel’s owners – Rent Trust – had undertaken a recent refurbishment programme, smartening up a number of rooms.
“Unfortunately, a family bereavement resulted in them recently putting the place on the market.
“It is a pity, because rents were on the up and the pubs have always been popular.”
West Bank village, today a suburb, started in 1847 when a military contingent set up camp on the Buffalo River, with the intention of creating a port for the new colony of British Kaffraria.
The first hotel, the Commercial – today the Oceanic – is reported to have opened its doors in the same year. The hotel was sold several times since 1847.
“Aside from the commercial aspects, this could be the first measurable step that answers Buffalo City Metro’s challenge of moving poor people from distant suburbs, with long commutes, right into the heart of industry,” Van der Merwe said.