ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba starts five-year jail term

ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba reported for his first day in prison on Monday.

He was due to begin serving his five-year jail sentence for fraud and money laundering at St Alban’s prison.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Annelisa Feni said he handed himself over to the clerk of the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Nombiba has failed in appeals against his fraud conviction and sentencing to the high court in Makhanda, the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.