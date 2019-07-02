EC pathology driver faces probe after van overturned with corpse inside

A driver who claimed his forensic pathology van was hijacked when he stopped for a toilet break may have to elaborate on how the vehicle was found overturned with a female corpse inside.

Initial reports suggested that the vehicle was allegedly hijacked on Monday evening in Kambi village on the R61 near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The driver claimed he had stopped on the side of the road to "relieve himself" when he was attacked by hijackers. The vehicle was later found overturned.

The incident is under investigation by police and the provincial department of health.

Provincial health MEC Sindiswa Gomba told DispatchLIVE on Tuesday that there were reports alleging that the driver had smelt of alcohol.