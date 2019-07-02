Pupils in the dark, teachers prep at home as Eskom 'punishes defaulters'

Eastern Cape teachers were forced to print exam papers at home and pupils wrote tests in cold, dark classrooms due to unpaid electricity bills.

More than 10 schools in the Alfred Nzo municipality have been operating without power for weeks after Eskom pulled the plug on defaulting customers.

A teacher from Burgersdorp Primary School, in the Joe Gqabi district municipality, told TimesLIVE that the school had been without electricity for more than six weeks.

She said exam papers had to be printed at a colleague's home. Pupils wrote exams in "cold classrooms", in poor light.

"It has been an extremely difficult and cold term. The power has really hindered us. Other teachers had to go to the local library or an internet cafe to print their work.