Fight for rights of unplaced pupils
Call to separate needs of immigration laws with those of education
A ground-breaking court case tackling the issue of unplaced school children, has gained the support of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.