Police seize container with R45m fake goods
The goods were on the way to the East London harbour
A shipping container destined for the East London harbour was found with counterfeit goods amounting to millions of rands.
A shipping container destined for the East London harbour was found with counterfeit goods amounting to millions of rands.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.