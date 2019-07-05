EL man found dead in avocado tree

The lifeless body of a suspected avocado thief has been found high up the tree, with a 50kg bag of his spoils lying on the ground beneath him. The disturbing discovery was made at a home in Southernwood, East London, late on Wednesday afternoon. Dumisa Mazula had just returned from dropping furniture at the new house his family was moving to when he noticed the maize-meal bag filled with avocados lying on the ground.

