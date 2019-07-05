KZN gogos live in terror as another pensioner is raped

A 76-year-old woman sat dead still – too traumatised to move – and looked down at the one shoe she had on as government officials moved through her small, rundown home in KwaSwayimane, outside Wartburg, central KwaZulu-Natal.

Her neighbours and friends, also elderly, say she is a shadow of her former self. She is startled by the smallest of sounds outside.

The elderly woman was asleep in her home on Saturday when an unknown man entered her house and raped her.

“She lives in fear. Whenever she sees a shadow outside, she thinks it’s happening again,” said Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, 85, a neighbour.

“When I heard what happened I was in shock and in pain. I couldn’t even eat after I heard. I live right next to her and live with the fear that they will come for me next,” added Ndlovu.