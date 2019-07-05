State capture: More evidence of Bruce Koloane's role in Gupta's Waterkloof landing

The state did not follow normal processes when it allowed the Gupta family to land a privately chartered airline at the restricted Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

This according to the evidence of department of international relations and cooperation senior foreign affairs assistant William Matjila, who testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

Matjila, who normally handles the flight arrangements, transport and accommodation for foreign delegations, said he received no formal request for the Gupta family to land about 80 guests who attended their lavish Sun City wedding that year.

Instead, he alleges that the state capture-implicated former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane asked him to approve the landing of the Guptas' flight.

"Seeing that [Koloane] is senior to me, he is actually used to receiving a Note Verbale and then he will then hand it over to me to process the clearance. In the Note Verbale, they must specify who is coming to visit, what that person is coming to do in SA and the purpose of that visit," Matjila told the commission, through a translator.