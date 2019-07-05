WATCH | Joburg motorist attacked by hammer-wielding taxi driver
A motorist has opened cases of assault and malicious damage to property after a hammer-wielding taxi driver allegedly attacked him in Fourways, Johannesburg.
The incident happened on July 3 on William Nicol Drive.
Video footage, capturing part of the altercation, shows the taxi driver allegedly threatening the motorist and later throwing a hammer at his car.
The motorist drives on but the taxi then cuts him off. The taxi driver then allegedly smashes the car window.
The complainant, Mike Milfred said that he had opened a case at the Douglasdale police station on Thursday afternoon.
A motorist and a taxi driver were involved in a road rage incident on July 3 2019 in which the taxi driver threw an object at the motorist’s vehicle, then stopped, jumped out of the taxi and shattered the car's window. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Milfred said he had been advised by his lawyers not to comment about the incident at the moment.
He provided our sister publication TimesLIVE with the case number and police spokesperson Cpt Kay Makhubela confirmed that cases of assault and malicious damage to property had been opened.
Makhubela said no arrests had been made.
Eblockwatch founder Andre Snyman warned motorists on social media not to engage with taxi drivers and "put themselves in danger".
"It might sound or feel like a good idea at the time but rather use a carefully thought-out strategy which we will soon communicate to all registered Street Talker members," he said in a post on Facebook.
Street Talker is a service that motorists can report crime, bad driving and other problems.
Snyman said he had been working closely with City of Johannesburg MMC for safety Michael Sun to implement the strategy.
"We are aware of the frustrations felt by motorists, but this is a sensitive issue and we do not want to escalate the aggression between motorists and taxi drivers," Snyman said.