WATCH | Joburg motorist attacked by hammer-wielding taxi driver

A motorist has opened cases of assault and malicious damage to property after a hammer-wielding taxi driver allegedly attacked him in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The incident happened on July 3 on William Nicol Drive.

Video footage, capturing part of the altercation, shows the taxi driver allegedly threatening the motorist and later throwing a hammer at his car.

The motorist drives on but the taxi then cuts him off. The taxi driver then allegedly smashes the car window.

The complainant, Mike Milfred said that he had opened a case at the Douglasdale police station on Thursday afternoon.