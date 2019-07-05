News

WATCH | Streaker tries his best to evade security at Cricket World Cup

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 05 July 2019
A streaker seen during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand at Emirates Riverside in England.
A streaker seen during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand at Emirates Riverside in England.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

A streaker provided some entertainment during New Zealand's crucial World Cup match against England on Wednesday at Durham's Chester-le-Street. 

Wearing nothing but a green wig, the man managed to reach the middle of the pitch and get close to New Zealand's batsmen Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner before managing to avoid security.

It took almost 30 seconds before security reacted to him as he ran around the ground amid outbursts of laughter from the crowd.

The man escaped the security guards' attempted tackles three times before finally giving himself up after they stopped trying.

He was eventually dragged away by seven men but broke free again before being tackled to the ground.

England beat New Zealand by 119 runs to book their place in the semi-finals.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Hammered on the road: JHB road rage incident caught on camera
Streaker disrupts Cricket World Cup match
X