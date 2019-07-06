Spate of armed robberies plagues Eastern Cape towns
Many cases not reported as shop owners lack trust in the justice system
The accounts are chilling, and you hear them everywhere.Elliotdale and Mqanduli may be small towns, but their size has also made them easy targets for armed robbery syndicates.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.